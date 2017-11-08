Mooney’s Rutherford inks Letter of Intent to YSU

The Rutherford Family: Back Row (L-R)Amy Rutherford, Brennan Rutherford, Frank Rutherford. Front: Mooney Senior Kayla Rutherford

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Softball player Kayla Rutherford signed her Letter of Intent to play Division I Softball at Youngstown State.

Rutherford is a 3-year member of the Cardinals’ Softball Team, pitching and playing first-base. In three seasons, she has logged 180 innings in the circle piling up 210 strikeouts. Her batting average is .508 with 21 doubles, 1 triple and 10 homeruns and a .797 slugging percentage.

This past season, Kayla helped lead the Cards to the District Championship. She is thrilled to play for the Penguins.

“I would like to thank the Lord for blessing me with these abilities to live my dream of playing softball in college,” she said. “I also want to thank my parents for sacrificing so much (and) my pitching coach Michael Derringer for being the best coach but most importantly teaching me so much about life. (G)rowing up here on the south and west side of Youngstown, it means so much to play for my city.”

