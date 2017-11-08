Ohio deputies searching for missing Chillicothe woman

Anyone with information on Rebecca Blessing’s whereabouts can call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185

Rebecca Blessing, missing from Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — Deputies in Ross County are searching for 50-year-old Rebecca Blessing, who has been missing from Chillicothe since Monday.

According to the Ross County Sheriff’s Office, Blessing has multiple medical problems and was last seen at her residence in the 500 block of Scioto Woods.

Blessing is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes, weighing approximately 220 pounds.

Anyone with information on Blessing’s whereabouts can call the Ross County Sheriff’s Office at 740-773-1185.

