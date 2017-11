Paul F. Milford Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Paul F. Milford, 82, of 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, West Salem Township, Pennsylvania, formerly of Springfield, Missouri and Franklin, Pennsylvania, passed away at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at St. Paul’s in Greenville.

Paul was born on June 19, 1935.

Visitation hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 18 at Osborne-Williams Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 73-75 Columbia Ave. Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125.

A memorial service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, November 18 at the funeral home.