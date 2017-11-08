Storm Team 27: A sunny, cool day

By Published:


WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Better weather is expected today with more sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will reach the middle 40s.

Expect colder air later this week with rain showers mixing to snow showers Thursday evening into Thursday night.  Colder with snow showers into Friday morning.  Light snow accumulation will be possible into Friday.

FORECAST

Today: Partly or mostly sunny.
High: 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy.
Low: 28

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Showers into the evening. Mixing to snow overnight.
High: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)
High: 31 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly cloudy.
High: 38 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 46 Low: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)
High: 43 Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47 Low 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 47 Low: 36

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s