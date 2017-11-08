Storm Team 27: Cold air is moving our way

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Cold temperatures into Thursday morning with lows in the upper 20’s.  Some sun to start Thursday with increasing clouds through the afternoon.  The risk for showers by evening.

Turning colder Thursday night with rain mixing to snow showers through the evening.  The risk for snow showers will stick around through the night and into Friday with cold temperatures into the start of the weekend.  Light snow accumulation will be possible through Thursday night and Friday.

The weekend will start cold with slightly warming temperatures into the afternoon.

FORECAST

Tonight:  Mostly clear.  Patchy fog.
Low:  27

Thursday:  Increasing clouds.  Showers into the evening.  Mixing to snow overnight.
High:  50

Thursday Night:  Scattered rain showers mixing to snow showers.  Little accumulation of 1” or less through morning in isolated spots.(90%)
Low:  24

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Scattered snow showers. Additional light accumulation possible. (70%)
High:  31  Low:  24

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  37  Low:  17

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  43  Low:  28

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for snow showers early.  (40%)
High:  45  Low:  33

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 47  Low 33

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (30%)
High:  45  Low:  34

Thursday:  Mostly cloudy.
High:  45  Low:  35

