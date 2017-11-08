Storm Team 27: Sunny and dry



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Sunshine and dry. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 40’s.

Expect colder air changing rain showers to snow showers Thursday evening into Friday morning. Colder with snow showers. Light snow accumulation will be possible into Friday.

FORECAST

Today: Bright sunny.

High: 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 28

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Showers into the evening. Mixing to snow overnight.

High: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 31 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 36