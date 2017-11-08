Storm Team 27: Sunny, dry, cold



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Today more sunshine and dry conditions. Temperatures will reach the middle 40s.

Expect colder air later this week with rain showers mixing to snow showers Thursday evening into Thursday night. Colder with snow showers into Friday morning. Light snow accumulation will be possible into Friday.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny.

High: 46

Tonight: Partly cloudy.

Low: 28

Thursday: Increasing clouds. Breezy. Showers into the evening. Mixing to snow overnight.

High: 47

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (60%)

High: 31 Low: 24

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 38 Low: 20

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 46 Low: 30

Monday: Partly cloudy. Chance for snow showers early. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 47 Low 34

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 47 Low: 36