Teddy Eugene Miller, Sr. Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Teddy Eugene Miller, Sr., 85, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at UPMC Passavant in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Teddy was born on December 11, 1931, son of Teddy and Grace Miller in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School class of 1950.

He was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army.

Teddy worked for Sharon Steel Inc. for 43 years. He also drove a school bus for Watson, Inc.

On May 7, 1971, he married his wife, Donna (Caldwell) Miller, who survives at home.

He was a member of the Sharpsville American Legion and Sharpsville VFW Post 6404.

He enjoyed hunting and spending time at his cabin in the mountains.

Teddy is survived by his wife, Donna; five sons, Teddy E. (Shelia) Miller, Jr. of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Ron Miller of Waxahachie, Texas, Jeff Miller of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, David (Tracy) Miller of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Gene Tice of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; three daughters, Cindy (Jack) Walker of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, Sheryl Deemer of Masury, Ohio and Lori Scott of Mercer, Pennsylvania; sister, Shirley Miller of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania also surviving are 23 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by father, Teddy Miller; mother, Grace Miller as well as his sisters and brothers.

Services will be held at a later date.

Burial will take place at Americas Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the Stephen J. Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

