Teen accused in brutal beating death in Niles is back in court

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The teenager accused of killing his neighbor two years ago in Niles is still waiting to go on trial in Trumbull County.

Jacob LaRosa was in court Wednesday. His lawyers said they’ve exchanged discovery with prosecutors. The two sides will present their arguments on that evidence and how it was gathered during a pretrial scheduled for December 28.

Judge Wyatt McKay will determine if all of that evidence will be allowed in court during the trial.

LaRosa was 15-years old when he was taken into custody in 2015. He was charged with the death of 94-year old Marie Belcastro. He is facing several charges including aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, and attempted rape.

The trial is now scheduled for February but has been delayed a few times in the past. LaRosa was to undergo a competency evaluation and then his attorney withdrew that request. Their have also been appeals and a delay over additional evidence the defense wanted to prepare.