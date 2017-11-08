Top 3 scorers are back for Champion’s girls team

2017-18 Champion Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Michael Cole

Record: 20-6

The Good News

Champion returns their top three scorers in junior Abby White (15.3), sophomore Allison Smith (9.7) and senior Megan Turner (7.1). White broke the school’s all-time mark in three-pointers made in a single game (73) and in a game (8). Smith, as described by her coach as a versatile player, will play the center spot and has the handles to run the point this year. Turner is a four-year starter who led the team in rebounding last year (5.7) and finished second in three-point percentage (32.4%). The Golden Flashes also welcome back seniors Alayna Fell and Marissa Wise along with junior Allison Gumont (5.6 ppg).

“Our strength is we’re returning an experienced team that understands our system and style of play,” indicates coach Michael Cole. “Our team has a good blend of inside and outside scoring. We also have a nice mixture of size and speed.”

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 27 – at Lakeview, 7

Nov. 29 – Lakeside, 7

Dec. 6 – Newton Falls, 7

Dec. 11 – at Campbell Memorial, 7

Dec. 14 – at Maplewood, 7

Dec. 16 – Liberty, 12:30

Dec. 28 – Bristol, 7

Jan. 3 – at LaBrae, 7

Jan. 6 – Girard, 12

Jan. 13 – at Newton Falls, 1:30

Jan. 17 – Brookfield, 7

Jan. 20 – Campbell Memorial, 12:30

Jan. 22 – Warren JFK, 7

Jan. 24 – at Liberty, 7

Jan. 27 – Hubbard, 12:30

Jan. 29 – Niles, 7

Jan. 31 – LaBrae, 7

Feb. 3 – at Girard, 1:30

Feb. 5 – at Pymatuning Valley, 7

Feb. 7 – at Jefferson, 7

Feb. 10 – at Harding, 2:30

Feb. 14 – at Brookfield, 7

Challenges

Coach Cole says, “our main concern is filling the leadership and abilities that last year’s seniors displayed.” One of those was Molly Williams who averaged 6.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists during the regular season a year ago. Molly also made 70.2% (33-47) from the foul line and 48.6% (36-74) from the floor.

2016-17 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 52.8

Scoring Defense: 40.3