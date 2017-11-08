Ursuline’s Kenneally bound for Alderson-Broaddus

As a standout pitcher for the Irish, Kenneally has posted a total of 42 wins in three seasons

Ursuline's Jordyn Kenneally has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Alderson Broaddus University on a softball scholarship.

As a standout pitcher for the Irish, Kenneally has posted a total of 42 wins in three seasons. She has a career batting average of over .400 and has been in the top 3 in all hitting categories all three seasons.

Last season, Kenneally she had an on base percentage of .607 and only struck out just one time all season.

She is also a 2-time All Northeast Ohio (All NEO) selection.

