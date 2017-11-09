All-League Hughes is welcomed back as Reserve chases MVAC title

On December 4, Devils begin MVAC play against Sebring.

Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Basketball - Berlin Center, OH

2017-18 Western Reserve Girls’ Basketball Preview
Head Coach: Steve Miller
Record: 13-10

The Good News
The belief around Berlin Center is that Steve Miller’s group has the right mix of veteran leadership and newcomers to gel into a team which could surprise folks around the new league (MVAC). Coach Miller points out, “his team’s knowledge of the game, quickness and depth are all strengths.” The Blue Devils are led by their three-year letter winner Alexis Hughes, who returns for her senior campaign after being named to the First-Team All-ITCL last year. Reserve also returns a plethora of letter winners in their junior point guard Maddy Owen as well as her classmates Erica DeZee and Layla Woolf. Sophomores Brooke Morris, Laura Sigworth and Alyssa Serensky were contributors last year as well.

2017-18 Schedule
Nov. 27 – at East Palestine, 7:30
Nov. 30 – at Warren JFK, 7
Dec. 4 – at Sebring, 7
Dec. 7 – Mineral Ridge, 7
Dec. 11 – Lowellville, 7
Dec. 14 – at Springfield, 7
Dec. 18 – Waterloo, 7
Dec. 21 – at McDonald, 7
Dec. 23 – Columbiana, 12
Dec. 30 – at Lisbon, 2:15
Jan. 4 – at Jackson-Milton, 7
Jan. 6 – Rootstown, 2:30
Jan. 8 – Sebring, 7
Jan. 11 – at Mineral Ridge, 7
Jan. 15 – at Smithville, 11:30
Jan. 18 – Springfield, 7
Jan. 22 – at Waterloo, 7
Jan. 25 – McDonald, 7
Jan. 29 – at Lowellville, 7
Feb. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7
Feb. 5 – United, 7
Feb. 8 – Crestview, 7

Challenges
It’s tough when the team only has one senior but that’s what Western Reserve is up against entering the new season. The Blue Devils lost guards Kate Deal and Bryanna Morris from last year’s team. The past two seasons, Reserve has posted the same record in each season (13-10), can they elevate higher into the standings this year?

