All-League Hughes is welcomed back as Reserve chases MVAC title

2017-18 Western Reserve Girls’ Basketball Preview

Head Coach: Steve Miller

Record: 13-10

The Good News

The belief around Berlin Center is that Steve Miller’s group has the right mix of veteran leadership and newcomers to gel into a team which could surprise folks around the new league (MVAC). Coach Miller points out, “his team’s knowledge of the game, quickness and depth are all strengths.” The Blue Devils are led by their three-year letter winner Alexis Hughes, who returns for her senior campaign after being named to the First-Team All-ITCL last year. Reserve also returns a plethora of letter winners in their junior point guard Maddy Owen as well as her classmates Erica DeZee and Layla Woolf. Sophomores Brooke Morris, Laura Sigworth and Alyssa Serensky were contributors last year as well.

2017-18 Schedule

Nov. 27 – at East Palestine, 7:30

Nov. 30 – at Warren JFK, 7

Dec. 4 – at Sebring, 7

Dec. 7 – Mineral Ridge, 7

Dec. 11 – Lowellville, 7

Dec. 14 – at Springfield, 7

Dec. 18 – Waterloo, 7

Dec. 21 – at McDonald, 7

Dec. 23 – Columbiana, 12

Dec. 30 – at Lisbon, 2:15

Jan. 4 – at Jackson-Milton, 7

Jan. 6 – Rootstown, 2:30

Jan. 8 – Sebring, 7

Jan. 11 – at Mineral Ridge, 7

Jan. 15 – at Smithville, 11:30

Jan. 18 – Springfield, 7

Jan. 22 – at Waterloo, 7

Jan. 25 – McDonald, 7

Jan. 29 – at Lowellville, 7

Feb. 1 – Jackson-Milton, 7

Feb. 5 – United, 7

Feb. 8 – Crestview, 7

Challenges

It’s tough when the team only has one senior but that’s what Western Reserve is up against entering the new season. The Blue Devils lost guards Kate Deal and Bryanna Morris from last year’s team. The past two seasons, Reserve has posted the same record in each season (13-10), can they elevate higher into the standings this year?