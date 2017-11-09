Campbell teen killed in Columbus crash with semi

Naomi Page Martinez was a passenger in the car hit by a semi-truck on S. High Street in Columbus on Monday

By Published: Updated:
Accident, crash generic

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – An 18-year-old girl from Campbell died in a Columbus crash earlier this week that also killed another woman.

Naomi Page Martinez was a passenger in the car hit by a semi-truck on S. High Street Monday evening.

The semi, driven by 45-year-old Thomas Addy, of Lockbourne, Ohio, hit the car 49-year-old Donna Marie Hawkins, of Columbus, was driving. Police said Hawkins pulled out of the BP gas station and into the semi’s path.

Hawkins and Martinez both died at the scene.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s