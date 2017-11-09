Cardinal Mooney grad ready to challenge Rep. Tim Ryan in 2018

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Republican attorney will run against U.S. Representative Tim Ryan in the 13th Congressional District race next year.

Chris DePizzo made the announcement at the Mahoning County Republican Party Headquarters in Boardman on Thursday afternoon.

The 2005 Cardinal Mooney High School graduate just moved back to the Valley two months ago from New York.

“I look around at the community I love, the community I grew up in, that I spent a lot of time in and it’s nowhere I want it to be,” DePizzo said. “[Tim Ryan]’s just not getting the job done and so I know someone can do better and I think I’m that candidate.”

DePizzo is leaving his law practice to devote all of his time to the Congressional race. This is his first time running for political office.

“For the next year, all of you in this room and a bunch of folks in the community, you’re going to see me…at every possible event you can see me at,” DePizzo said. “I’ll be knocking on doors, out at festivals, out there listening to folks. I think just because no Republican has done it before, no Republican has ever taken the steps that I’m going to take.”

After announcing his campaign, DePizzo went out into the community and introduced himself to constituents.

The 13th District includes most of Mahoning and Trumbull counties, as well as parts of Summit, Portage, and Stark counties.

