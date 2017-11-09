Conneaut man indicted on charges in rape, slaying of toddler

A man from Conneaut has been indicted in the rape and slaying of his girlfriend's 13-month-old daughter

joshua gurto
Joshua Gurto (Photo courtesy: WJET)

ASHTABULA, Ohio (AP) – A man from Conneaut has been indicted in the rape and slaying of his girlfriend’s 13-month-old daughter.

Ashtabula County Prosecutor Nicholas Iarocci said Thursday that Joshua Gurto could face the death penalty if convicted of aggravated murder in the Oct. 7 beating death of Sereniti Jazzlynn-Sky Blankenship-Sutley. Gurto also faces rape, felonious assault and domestic violence charges.

The 37-year-old was arrested Oct. 27 in Alleghany County, Pennsylvania, the day after he was spotted at a Pittsburgh convenience store.

A coroner has said Seriniti died from blunt force trauma to her head and body. She died at a local hospital after being found unconscious in Conneaut.

Iarocci says Gurto was brought to the Ashtabula County Jail on Thursday from Allegheny County.

It’s unclear whether Gurto has an attorney.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

