Crews responding to head-on crash in Mercer County

A staging area has been set up at a nearby golf course where a medical helicopter has landed

By Published: Updated:
Ambulance

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are responding to head-on accident on Route 62.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Route 62, near Bestwick Rd – just outside of Mercer Borough in East Lackawannock Township

Both lanes of Route 62 are closed in the area of the crash.

The accident involves an emergency medical vehicle and at least one vehicle.

A staging area has been set up at a nearby golf course where a medical helicopter has landed.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew headed to the scene. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates.

.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s