Crews responding to head-on crash in Mercer County

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Crews are responding to head-on accident on Route 62.

The crash happened about 7:20 a.m. Thursday on Route 62, near Bestwick Rd – just outside of Mercer Borough in East Lackawannock Township

Both lanes of Route 62 are closed in the area of the crash.

The accident involves an emergency medical vehicle and at least one vehicle.

A staging area has been set up at a nearby golf course where a medical helicopter has landed.

WKBN 27 First News has a crew headed to the scene.