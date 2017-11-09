Defendant pleads guilty to Ravenna murders to avoid death sentence

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man will not get the death penalty after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a Ravenna murder.

David Calhoun, Jr. was charged in the death of 33-year-old LeShaun Saunders. He’s also charged with shooting and killing 32-year-old Sara March and her unborn child.

Police said previously that they believed there was bad blood between Calhoun and Sanders. Marsh’s family said Marsh didn’t know Calhoun, and Marsh was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Calhoun spent five weeks on the run before being captured.

Wednesday, Calhoun pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. November 29. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.