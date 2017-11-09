Defendant pleads guilty to Ravenna murders to avoid death sentence

Wednesday, David Calhoun pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder

By Published:
David Calhoun, Ravenna triple homicide

RAVENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – An Akron man will not get the death penalty after pleading guilty to charges in connection with a Ravenna murder.

David Calhoun, Jr. was charged in the death of 33-year-old LeShaun Saunders. He’s also charged with shooting and killing 32-year-old Sara March and her unborn child.

Police said previously that they believed there was bad blood between Calhoun and Sanders. Marsh’s family said Marsh didn’t know Calhoun, and Marsh was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Calhoun spent five weeks on the run before being captured.

Wednesday, Calhoun pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated murder, according to court records.

He is scheduled to be sentenced at 8:30 a.m. November 29. He faces life in prison without the possibility of parole.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s