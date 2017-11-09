Edward M. “Ed” Dulay Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Prayers will be held at 9:00 a.m., Monday, November 13, 2017 at Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patricks Church of Hubbard at 10:00 a.m. with Fr. Swierz celebrating for Edward M. Dulay, 63, who passed away on Thursday, November 9, 2017.

Ed was born September 24, 1954 in Youngstown, a son of Edward and Helen Kilanowski Dulay.

He married his soulmate, Juli Goodyear, on August 7, 1982 and together they enjoyed 35 years of marriage.

Ed was a graduate of Mooney High School.

He spent his career as a draftsman and HVAC/Roofing estimator. He currently worked at Simon Roofing.

Ed was known for being kind, generous and selfless. His quick wit and dry sense of humor were loved by all. He was a prankster, always trying keep everyone on their toes. He loved to read and enjoyed watching documentaries. He was always ready for a trip to Barnes and Noble. Ed loved animals, especially his puppy, Angel.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Juli and his beloved children, Bri and Bobby. Ed is also survived by his mother, Helen Dulay and sister, Mary Ann.

Ed was preceded in death by his father.

The family has entrusted the care of Ed to the Kubina-Yuhasz-Wasko Funeral Home where they will receive friends on Sunday, November 12 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

The Dulay family would like to thank the staff at Cleveland Clinic and University Hospital of Cleveland for their kindness and compassion for Ed in his time of need.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made in Ed’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 5700 Brecksville Road, Independence, OH 44131.

