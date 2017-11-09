Family grieves loss of motorcyclist murdered in Warren

Family gathered in the area Surfwood Circle in Warren on Thursday to lay a memorial for Charles Parisi, Jr.

Charles Parisi's family gathered in the area Surfwood Circle Thursday to lay a memorial at the site where witnesses told police they saw someone shoot Parisi off of his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – As a grieving family in Warren comes to terms with the death of their loved one, police are still searching for answers in the deadly shooting that claimed the life of 29-year-old Charles Parisi, Jr.

Parisi’s family gathered in the area of Surfwood Circle Thursday to lay a memorial at the site where witnesses told police they saw someone shoot Parisi off of his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon. The whole incident happened in front of a school bus full of kids.

Witnesses said some men approached Parisi, shot him once, then walked up to him and shot him again.

Parisi’s brother, Richard Harker, found a piece of the motorcycle still lying on the ground and knew that Chucky loved riding that bike. He found the chain guard, which had a lot of meaning.

“I got a piece of the bike. I helped him put it on. I did everything with him,” Harker said.

He heard from his brother constantly. They talked Wednesday about how he was riding a motorcycle even on a cold day. Harker said he remembers all of their meetings now.

“There was not a day that would go by that he would not see me, my wife, and my kids. Not a day.”

Parisi’s fiancé, Cyndi Wolford, said he treated her two children like they were his own. They had been together for four years this week and were engaged. Now she’s left wondering what’s next.

“He was just a great guy. He was always there to help everyone, fix everything, make everyone laugh,” Wolford said. “Just overwhelming. I don’t know how I am ever going to get over this.”

Police wouldn’t answer any questions Thursday about the investigation. A police report on the incident says detectives are investigating the shooting.

