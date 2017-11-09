Farrell rolls to third straight D-10 Title

Related Coverage Farrell’s Townsend makes history in D10 semifinal win

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Farrell piled up 25 unanswered points in the first quarter, rolling to a 52-27 win over Cambridge Springs in the District 10 Class A Championship game.

With the victory, the Steelers claim their third straight D-10 Title, and the seventh in program history.

Christian Lewis rushed for 225 yards and three touchdowns in the win. That includes a 30-yard scoring scamper.

Farrell Quarterback Isaac Clarke completed 6-6 passes for 106 yards a pair of touchdowns.

Jourdan Townsend caught four passes for 48 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned an interception for a touchdown on defense.

The Steelers piled up 461 yards of total offense in the win.

Chase Schultz rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown for Cambridge Springs. Noah Reisenauer amassed 125 yards on the ground, and likewise scored a touchdown.

With the win, Farrell advances to face Northern Bedford in the PIAA First Round Friday November 17th at a site TBA.

Read more: Week twelve high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22