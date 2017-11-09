Former Traficant aide pleads guilty to stealing from woman with dementia

Linda Kovachik faces up to three years behind bars

By Published:
Linda Kovachik is accused of stealing from an elderly woman's savings.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sentencing is set for early next year for a woman who once had been on the staff of Valley Congressman Jim Traficant.

Linda Kovachik, 70, entered a guilty plea today to a felony count of theft.

She was arrested in June of last year, accused of stealing from an elderly woman with dementia.

At the time, police said Kovachik convinced the victim to grant her power of attorney so she could cash the woman’s savings bonds. Police say Kovachik took about $105,000 total from her elderly victim over an 18-month period.

Kovachik faces up to three years behind bars.

