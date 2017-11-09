Foundation looking for grassroots projects to support

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Raymond John Wean Foundation is now accepting applications for grants through its Neighborhood Success Program.

Since 2008, the foundation has been supporting grassroots community projects, awarding a little more than $1.5 million dollars to more than 450 projects.

The application period to apply for a grant is now open and the deadline to apply is January 16.

Requirements for the grant stipulate that at least two community members have to come together with their idea. It can also be an organization, such as a resident group or neighborhood block watch.

The groups must be located in Warren or in Youngstown.

The idea also has to meet the foundations four strategic priorities: Community Revitalization, Economic Opportunity, Educational Opportunity, and Public Sector Leadership.

“It is a great way for residents to have a real impact on their community because they connect with other neighbors. They build that sort of leadership within their own group, and they accomplish something really important,” said Corrie Adams, program officer for the Raymond John Wean Foundation.

Another requirement is that applicants must attend a grant seeker orientation before you submit your application. There is a session scheduled for Thursday, November 9, at the Raymond John Wean Foundation in Warren from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Registration is requested ahead of the session.

Other scheduled sessions:

Thursday, Nov. 9 – 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 13 – 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov – 15: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Grants are awarded from $500 to $5,000. About 30 grants are awarded each year. Not only does the foundation allocate funds, they also give guidance on how to complete the project.

“We encourage neighborhood success applicants to be folks who are not professional grant writers. They are not necessarily professional project managers either. They just see a need in their neighborhood, and they have a solution to address it,” Adams said.

Friends of the Mahoning River is a previous grant recipient, and they’ve been able to do river cleanups with their grant money. Other previous recipients have used funds to beautify neighborhoods or hold health fairs for the community.