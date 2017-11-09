Helen Elaine Kistler Obituary

UNIONTOWN, Ohio (Formerly Warren) – Helen Elaine Kistler, 95, of Uniontown, Ohio, formerly of Warren, passed away Thursday, November 9, 2017 at Greenview Senior Assisted Living.

She was born December 29, 1921 in McDonald, Ohio, the daughter of the late Ralph P. and Nola H. (McDermott) Mould.

Helen graduated from McDonald High School and Youngstown Business College.

She was employed as a secretary/stenographer by various companies over the years that included Youngstown Sheet and Tube, Youngstown Kitchens, American Welding, Sears Credit Office, Printz Clothing Company and W.T. Grant Co.

Helen was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church and the Maia Chapter of the Child Conservation League.

After retiring she enjoyed counted cross stitch and reading.

Surviving are her son, James B. (Kathleen) Kistler of Cortland, Ohio; a daughter, Lynette E. (Keith) Collett of New Franklin, Ohio; six grandchildren, Keith, Chad and Brett Collett and Nick and Jason Kistler and Karrie (Kistler) Hayford and 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Raymond V. Kistler, Sr.; her son, Raymond V. Kistler, Jr. and three brothers, Ralph P., Jr., Lewis L. and Loyal B. Mould.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 13 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Bill Leitch will officiate.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 13 at the funeral home.

Private entombment will be in the Crown Hill Burial Park Mausoleum.

The family thanks the staff of GreenView and Clear Path Hospice for their compassionate and loving care.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Ave. NW Warren, Ohio 44485.