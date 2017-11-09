Isaura “Sara” Irizarry Gonzalez Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – A funeral service will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 14 at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell for Isaura (Sara) Irizarry Gonzalez, 85, of Youngstown, who passed from this life into the presence of Christ on Thursday, November 9 at Greenbriar Health Care Center.

Sara was born May 22, 1932 in Utuado, Puerto Rico, the daughter of Margarita Mendez and Isaiah Irizarry. She came with her family from Puerto Rico in 1975 to the Harrisburg, Pennsylvania area.

Sara was known for her hospitality and good cooking. Her family was always at the center of her heart and she enjoyed hosting large family gatherings.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Efrain (Marisol) of Puerto Rico, Hector (Ana Silvia) of Boardman, Heriberto of Youngstown, Adrian (Jenny) of Boardman, Isabel Laboy (Freddie Lopez) of Boardman, Delfin (Lisa) of Boardman, Francisco (Barbara) of Youngstown, Carmen (David) Rivera of Youngstown and Zaida (Juan) Santiago of Boardman; stepchildren, Victor (Nilda), Eloina, Ruben, Ana Rosa (David) and Adelina “Delma”; sisters, Rosa (Jesus) Rivera of Youngstown, Gloria (Ramon) Gonzalez of Puerto Rico and Luz Maria (Hector) Maldonaldo of Puerto Rico; brother, Adolfo (Lenore) Irizarry of Youngstown; 29 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Isabel Irizarry and Eulalia Velez; brothers, Armando and Angel Irizarry and stepchildren, Angel, Ramona, Geraldo and Jose.

The family would like to thank Greenbriar for taking such loving and compassionate care of their mother. They would also like to thank Harbor Light Hospice for their support and guidance during this difficult time.

The Gonzalez family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and will receive family and friends Monday, November 13 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and again on Tuesday, November 14 from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

