Jack H. Taylor, Sr. Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Jack H. Taylor, Sr., 94, of Warren died Thursday morning, November 9, 2017 at Community Shilled Nursing Centre in Warren.

He was born January 30, 1923 in Warren, Ohio, a son of John and Hilda (Taubensee) Taylor and had been a lifelong area resident.

Jack attended Syracuse State University where he studied mechanical drafting.

He had worked for Wean Engineering and General Electric in Warren.

He had also been an active member of Warren First Assembly of God Church where he had served for 25 years as a missionary and secretary/treasurer.

A Navy veteran, Jack served in the Seabees as a Water Tender 2nd Class during W.W.II in Okinawa and the Pacific Theatre.

His wife, of 63 years, the former Martha Bridgen, whom he married June 5, 1942, died June 8, 2005.

He is survived by his daughter, Shirley Ann Frazier of Warren; his son, Jack (Mary) Taylor, Jr. of Howland; three grandchildren, Timothy (Kendra) Frazier, Joy (Robert) Angelo and Mark Taylor and seven great-grandchildren, Kriscinda, Josselyn and Caitlyn Frazier and Joseph, Samuel, Holly and Daniel Angelo. He also leaves a sister, Myrtha Neff in Florida.

A memorial service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017 at Warren First Assembly of God Church with Reverend Derek Boivin officiating.

Interment will take place at Pine Knoll Cemetery in Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions take the form of Donations to Crossroads Hospice or to the church.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 13 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.