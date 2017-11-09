Lawrence S. Novak, Sr. Obituary

PULASKI, Pennsylvania – Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, November 14, at the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell and 10:30 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church for Lawrence S. Novak, Sr., 85 of Pulaski, who passed away Thursday evening, November 9, at Northside Hospital in Youngstown.

Larry was born October 8, 1932 in Campbell, the son of John and Helen Provaznyk Novak.

He was a 1950 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School and served his country in the U.S. Army.

He worked as a boilermaker for Local 744.

He was a member of the church; West Middlesex VFW and the Ohio Penn Travelers Camping Club.

Larry enjoyed the casinos, dog tracks, camping, hiking and traveling throughout the United States.

His wife, the former Mary Ann Guidos, whom he married, January 12, 1952, passed away, February 29, 2012.

Larry will be greatly missed and his memory forever cherished, by his children Colette Novak of Pulaski, Lynn (Steve) Price of Monroe, North Carolina, Lawrence, Jr. (Sherry) Novak of Lowellville, Mark (Debi) Novak of Pulaski and Don (Dianne) Novak of Matthews, North Carolina; grandchildren, Atty. Erin (Atty. Gus Schmidt) Swick, Jennalyn (Adam) Ohlmann, Stephanie Novak, Michelle Novak, Jolene Novak, Deanna Novak, Luke Novak, Alex Novak and Tori Novak and a brother, Ronald Novak of Pennsicola, Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife MaryAnn and a brother, Raymond Novak.

The Novak family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Monday evening, November 13, from 7:00 – 9:00 p.m.

Visit www.waskofamily.com to send Larry’s family condolences.