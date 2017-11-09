Louise G. Boyer Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Louise G. Boyer, 91, passed away Thursday morning, November 9, 2017 at Sunrise Senior Living in Poland with her loving family by her side.

Louise was born August 9, 1926 in Flint Michigan, the daughter of the late William J. and Anna (Klont) Parks.

She moved to the Youngstown area from Michigan recently and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Judith O’Heren of Boardman; a son, Ward L. (Patricia) Boyer of Lewiston, Michigan; five grandchildren, Jennifer Daneshgari, Lori O’Heren, Colleen Graziano, David Boyer and Lindsay Simkonis and four great-grandchildren, Natalie O’Heren, Nora Kurth, Derek Graziano and Alexander Graziano.

Besides her parents, Louise is preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Joseph W. Boyer, whom she married on May 29, 1948, died December 25, 1993 and her sister, Pauline Curtis.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to the donor’s favorite charity in memory of Louise.

There are no calling hours.

Arrangements handled by Thompson-Filicky Funeral Home. Please visit www.thompsonfh1932.com to send condolences to the family.

