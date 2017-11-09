Mahoning County indictments: November 9, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 9, 2017:

Richard A. Sutherland: Aggravated assault and domestic violence

Benjamin B. Chaibi and Elizabeth Hall: Six counts of endangering children

Drequan Abdullah and Brandon Rosa: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability

Okang Jackson: Aggravated robbery and robbery

Charles Allen: Aggravated possession of drugs, falsification and obstructing official business

Carlos A. Moreno: Breaking and entering and falsification

Shemere Danyiell Tindell: Domestic violence and two counts of endangering children

Freddie Lee Bonds, Jr.: Domestic violence and assault

Robert P. Donegan: Aggravated theft, extortion and receiving stolen property

Khmahni K. Shabazz: Two counts of forgery

Anthony Bonner: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs

Demetric Cobb, aka Demtric Cobb: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications

Robert Lee: Possession of cocaine

Steven Moses: Aggravated possession of drugs

Robert Petrovich: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia

Michael A. Crytzer, Jr.: Aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary, domestic violence and criminal damaging or endangering

Stephen E. Hogan: Breaking and entering and vandalism

Samantha M. McCourt: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs

Darnell Cross: Failure to verify current address

Marcia A. Lalama: Theft from elderly

Andrew Scott Devellin, James E. Pedicini, II; James E. Pedicini, III; and William Noble: Seven counts of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, three counts of breaking and entering, obstructing official business and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity

Chad Behner: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs and OVI

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

