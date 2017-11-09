Mahoning County indictments: November 9, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on November 9, 2017:
Richard A. Sutherland: Aggravated assault and domestic violence
Benjamin B. Chaibi and Elizabeth Hall: Six counts of endangering children
Drequan Abdullah and Brandon Rosa: Aggravated robbery, robbery with firearm specifications and having weapons while under disability
Okang Jackson: Aggravated robbery and robbery
Charles Allen: Aggravated possession of drugs, falsification and obstructing official business
Carlos A. Moreno: Breaking and entering and falsification
Shemere Danyiell Tindell: Domestic violence and two counts of endangering children
Freddie Lee Bonds, Jr.: Domestic violence and assault
Robert P. Donegan: Aggravated theft, extortion and receiving stolen property
Khmahni K. Shabazz: Two counts of forgery
Anthony Bonner: Possession of cocaine and possession of drugs
Demetric Cobb, aka Demtric Cobb: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia with forfeiture specifications
Robert Lee: Possession of cocaine
Steven Moses: Aggravated possession of drugs
Robert Petrovich: Possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia
Michael A. Crytzer, Jr.: Aggravated burglary, two counts of burglary, domestic violence and criminal damaging or endangering
Stephen E. Hogan: Breaking and entering and vandalism
Samantha M. McCourt: Possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs
Darnell Cross: Failure to verify current address
Marcia A. Lalama: Theft from elderly
Andrew Scott Devellin, James E. Pedicini, II; James E. Pedicini, III; and William Noble: Seven counts of receiving stolen property, possessing criminal tools, three counts of breaking and entering, obstructing official business and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity
Chad Behner: Tampering with evidence, illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, aggravated possession of drugs and OVI
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
