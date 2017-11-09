Pa. man charged with DUI after going to vote a day early

Douglas Shuttlesworth, 34, was charged with DUI

This undated photo provided by the Susquehanna Township Police Department in Harrisburg, Pa., shows Douglas Aaron Shuttlesworth, arrested Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, for driving under the influence. Authorities say Shuttlesworth was intoxicated when he drove to an elementary school hoping to vote, a day before the Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017, general election. A woman who identified herself over the phone as Shuttlesworth's mother said her son mistakenly thought it was Tuesday. (Susquehanna Township Police Department via AP)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Police in Pennsylvania say they’ve arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated and hoping to vote — on the wrong day.

Authorities charged 34-year-old Douglas Shuttlesworth with a DUI after they found him at a school in Harrisburg on Monday.

Police say Shuttlesworth appeared intoxicated and they later found out he drove to the school thinking it was Election Day.

A woman who identified herself over the phone as Shuttlesworth’s mother says her son mistakenly thought it was Tuesday. He was not available to comment on the charge.

