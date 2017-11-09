Man convicted of Howland murder waits for sentence

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County judge is expected to sentence convicted murderer Nasser Hamad.

A jury already found him guilty of killing two people at his Howland home.

Wednesday, the jury recommended that Hamad serve life in prison with a chance of parole after 30 years.

The judge will make the final decision, however.

WKBN 27 First News will be back in the courtroom today for the sentencing.