Mercy Health unveils new surgery simulators

Students can practice real-life surgery scenarios with the new technology

By Published: Updated:
valleycare robotic arm surgery

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Mercy Health have new tools to help them learn. surgery simulators are in place at the hospital in Youngstown.

Students can practice real-life surgery scenarios with the new technology. Participants are immersed in life-like situations where the practice of urgent or emergent decisions must be made and errors are forgiven.

“It gives them a lot of comfort. It gives them the ability to hone their skills. If they would make a mistake, it is not going to cause any harm, which is important,” said Program Director Dr. Ronald.

The hospital unveiled two simulation units Thursday.

Controllers on the outside of the machine move surgical hands inside the patient. A video screen displays the movements and records the surgery.

Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital is just one of three healthcare organizations in the state to own the equipment.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s