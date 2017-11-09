Mercy Health unveils new surgery simulators

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Students at Mercy Health have new tools to help them learn. surgery simulators are in place at the hospital in Youngstown.

Students can practice real-life surgery scenarios with the new technology. Participants are immersed in life-like situations where the practice of urgent or emergent decisions must be made and errors are forgiven.

“It gives them a lot of comfort. It gives them the ability to hone their skills. If they would make a mistake, it is not going to cause any harm, which is important,” said Program Director Dr. Ronald.

The hospital unveiled two simulation units Thursday.

Controllers on the outside of the machine move surgical hands inside the patient. A video screen displays the movements and records the surgery.

Mercy Health Youngstown Hospital is just one of three healthcare organizations in the state to own the equipment.