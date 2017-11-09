Police say shoplifting suspect dragged Bazetta officer under car

Jay Walters, 23, is charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest and theft

By Published:
Jay Walters, charged with felonious assault, assault, failure to comply, resisting arrest and theft.

BAZETTA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Bazetta Township police officer reported being dragged under a vehicle while a shoplifting suspect was trying to get away from Walmart.

The suspect was identified by police as 23-year-old Jay Walters. He’s being held in the Trumbull County Jail on felonious assault, resisting arrest and theft charges.

Just before 3 p.m. Wednesday, the officer tried to stop Walters as he was leaving the store, according to police. The officer hit Walters with a taser, abut Walters continued to drive toward State Route 82.

Investigators tracked Walters to Garrettsville in Portage County, where he was arrested. The vehicle, which belonged to his mother, was returned to her.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s