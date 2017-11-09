Report: Man with bag of marijuana leads chase through Austintown, Youngstown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is facing charges for a reported chase through Youngstown and Austintown on Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 6 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a driver who didn’t stop at a stop sign on Oakwood Avenue near N. Meridian Road, according to a police report. Police said the driver continued through the intersection and sped up to 62 miles per hour, continuing into Youngstown where he hit several other vehicles.

According to the report, the driver — identified as Raymont Ingram — then got out of the car and ran down N. Maryland Avenue and Silliman Street. Police said Ingram then threw his bookbag into the road and began reaching into the waistband of his pants.

An officer hit him with a taser, which had no effect on him. The officer then tackled Ingram who wrestled with him, according to the report.

After handcuffing Ingram, the officer searched the bookbag and reported finding a few bags of marijuana and two large containers of marijuana, as well as a marijuana cigarette. Police said there was also $130 in small bills in the bookbag.

Ingram is charged with failure to comply, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana. He’s scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on December 4.