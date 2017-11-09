Stefan Roth Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Stefan Roth, 84, passed away peacefully Thursday morning, November 9, 2017 at Hampton Woods.

Stefan, who was known as “Steve,” was born June 6, 1933 in Gara, Hungary, a son of the late Josef and Katharina Reppman Roth and immigrated to Youngstown in 1956 from Germany with his wife and infant daughter.

Mr. Roth worked as a machine repairman for United Engineering from 1956 until 1971 and then worked for Packard Electric from 1971 until he retired in 1997.

Steve enjoyed woodworking and working in his machine shop at home.

Mr. Roth’s beloved wife of nearly 60 years, Magdalena “Magda” Kruger Roth, whom he married November 19, 1955, passed away October 12, 2015. A granddaughter, Jessica Zifchak, passed away in 2009 and a great-granddaughter, Alivia, passed away in 2017.

Stefan leaves two daughters, Karin (Mike) Tatar of Struthers and Christine Zifchak of Girard; four grandchildren, David (Jolie) Tatar of Summerville, S. Carolina, Lori (Rocco) Ferreri of Austintown, Nicole Zifchak of Hialeah, Florida and Stefanie (Adam) Hanley of Chagrin Falls; eight great-grandchildren, Mikey, Kristen, Matthew, Jacob, Rocco, Trent, Jack and Amelia and Amy (Mike) Morhaime, whom Steve and Magda helped raise; their daughter, Olivia; a brother, Josef of Germany and a sister, Resi of Germany.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 13 at Christ Community Church in Campbell, where funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m.

Interment services will follow at Tod Homestead Cemetery Chapel in Youngstown, where Stefan will be laid to rest next to his wife.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Steve’s family offers sincere thanks to a special friend and caregiver, Phyllis, to all the staff at Hampton Woods, to Woodlands Assisted Living, to Crossroads Hospice and to Pastor Dan Yargo, for the kindness shown and the care given to Mr. Roth and his family during the past two years.

