Storm Team 27: Cold and blustery with some snow

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Turning much colder through morning with lows falling into the low 20’s.  Wind chill readings will drop into the lower teens by morning.  Snow showers will be possible overnight with light accumulation into early morning.

Staying cold and blustery Friday with highs in the upper 20’s!  The risk for Lake Effect snow showers will remain in the forecast.  Again, light snow accumulation possible.  Record low temperatures possible Friday night.

FORECAST

Overnight:  Blustery with the chance for snow showers.  Little accumulation of 1” or less through morning in isolated spots.(60%)
Low:  23

Friday:  Mostly cloudy and blustery.  Scattered snow showers. Additional light accumulation possible of a Trace to 1″.  Up to 2″ in snowbelt. (60%)
High:  31

Friday night: A few clouds.  Cold!
Low:  16 (Record Low 21° set in 1957)

Saturday:  Partly sunny.
High:  37

Sunday:  Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High:  43  Low:  25

Monday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain or snow showers early.  (40%)
High:  45  Low:  34

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 46  Low 33

Wednesday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for showers.  (40%)
High:  46  Low:  34

Thursday:  Partly sunny.
High:  49  Low:  34

Friday:  Mostly cloudy.  Chance for rain showers.  (40%)
High:  54  Low:  43

.

