Teen brothers killed in Ashtabula County crash

The driver, Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, and his brother, Jacob, 18, both of Rome, were pronounced dead at the scene

By Published:
Teen brothers killed in Ashtabula County crash.
Courtesy: GoFundMe via WOIO

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage brothers died in a crash Wednesday morning in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and reports from WOIO in Cleveland, the accident occurred in Rome Township on State Route 45 when two cars traveling opposite directions hit each other head-on.

The driver, Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, and his brother, Jacob, 18, both of Rome, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The brothers were headed to Grand Valley High School when the fatal crash occurred.

An initial investigation shows Mulhauser was driving southbound when he crossed the center line and struck a large van driven by Laraime J. Corlew, 32, of Jefferson, Ohio.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s