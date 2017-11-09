Teen brothers killed in Ashtabula County crash.

ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Two teenage brothers died in a crash Wednesday morning in Ashtabula County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol and reports from WOIO in Cleveland, the accident occurred in Rome Township on State Route 45 when two cars traveling opposite directions hit each other head-on.

The driver, Jonathon Mulhauser, 19, and his brother, Jacob, 18, both of Rome, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The brothers were headed to Grand Valley High School when the fatal crash occurred.

An initial investigation shows Mulhauser was driving southbound when he crossed the center line and struck a large van driven by Laraime J. Corlew, 32, of Jefferson, Ohio.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.