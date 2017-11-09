That’s not the library calling for money, director says it’s a scam

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library (WTCPL) is warning the community to be on the alert for a telephone scam in which the caller claims to work for the library and asks for credit card information.

According to Director Jim Wilkins, the library has received one report of such a call.

The caller may say that the person has overdue books and that they must give out their credit card information over the phone to pay the charges.

“The library will never call customers and ask for immediate payment over the telephone,” Wilkins said.

Wilkins said payments for library fines and fees are accepted by mail or in person at any WTCPL location or through the secure payment portal on the library website at www.wtcpl.org.

Anyone who receives a suspected fraudulent phone call should hang up immediately and call the Main Library at 330-399-8807 to report it.

Anyone who has received a call and paid money should call police.

Library customers who do have overdue library items can call their nearest WTCPL branch or the Main Library at (330) 399-8807 to check on the status of their account.

The Warren-Trumbull County Public Library includes the Main Library in Warren and branch libraries in Brookfield, Cortland, Howland, Liberty, and Lordstown.