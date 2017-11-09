Thomas Michael Warren Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Thomas Michael Warren, age 64, of Columbiana died at 8:16 a.m. on Thursday, November 9, 2017 at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman.

He was born November 7, 1953 in Salem, the son of the late Donald and Helen (Kisko) Warren.

Mr. Warren was previously employed as a steel worker for 15 years at Colfor Manufacturing, Inc. in Salem, was a 1972 graduate of Salem High School.

His wife, Wendy (Lipe) Warren, whom he married October 16, 1993, preceded him in death on June 2, 2016.

Survivors include his three sons, Mike (Leslie) Warren of Lisbon, Mathew Warren of Salem and Tyler Warren of Columbiana; two daughters, Melissa Dwyer of Boardman and Abby (Jim) DeSalvo of New Middletown; one brother, David Warren of Salem and five grandchildren, Philip Dwyer, Jr., Isabelle Dwyer, Kaytlyn DeSalvo, Zachary Dwyer and Khloe Warren.

Besides his parents, Donald and Helen (Kisko) Warren; wife, Wendy Warren; a brother, Marty Warren and his loving pet dogs, Happy and Odie preceded him in death.

Calling hours will be held at 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2017 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

No services will be held.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.

