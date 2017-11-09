Vandals damage Girard’s new boat launch

Girard Mayor James Melfi is asking people to keep a lookout

By Published:
Girard's new boat launch was in the finishing stages just a few weeks ago. Now, it has been vandalized.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Girard’s new boat launch was in the finishing stages just a few weeks ago. Now, it has been vandalized.

It looks like someone drove through the grass, leaving a mess of mud behind. Pieces of a device used by kayakers on the dock have also been stolen.

Being in a wooded, secluded area, Mayor James Melfi said this type of thing happens. He just asks that those nearby keep a lookout.

“There’s not a lot of citizens there, but there are a couple,” he said. “We would just hope that any unusual activity, anything after dark, that they would notify us, and we’ll get down there and take a look at things.”

Mayor Melfi said the police are not investigating at this time.

Girard's new boat launch was in the finishing stages just a few weeks ago. Now, it has been vandalized.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s