Warren crime activity: Man jumps in front of sheriff’s vehicle, deputy says

Thursday, November 2

3:54 p.m. – 2000 block of N. Feederle Dr. SE, reported burglary of an apartment.

11:10 p.m. – 3300 block of Elm Rd. NE, robbery at Sheetz. Employees told police a man came in the store, claiming to have a gun but they didn’t see one. They said he took some cash and a bottle of tea.

Friday, November 3

1:05 p.m. – 1300 block of Salt Springs Rd., Derek Markley, 34, of Bristolville, arrested and charged with robbery. Police said Markley was the person who robbed Sheetz the day before. He pleaded not guilty.

4:04 p.m. – 500 block of Washington St. NE, Masterpiece Painting reported the theft of copper coils from its air conditioning unit.

9:50 p.m. – 1600 block of Hamilton St. SW, Joshua Beaman, 28, arrested and charged with felonious assault and criminal damaging/endangering; Shawn Mazur, 35, arrested on a theft by deception warrant out of Hubbard. Officers responded to reports of a drive-by shooting and pulled the suspected car over in the 200 block of Main St. Police determined Beaman fired a BB gun from the backseat of the car, hitting Mazur in the arm and chest, according to a report. Beaman pleaded not guilty to his charges.

Saturday, November 4

6:20 p.m. – Youngstown Rd. and Bonnie Brae Ave., Maria Cruz, 43, arrested on warrants. Police said after she was taken to the county jail, Cruz pretended to have a seizure — something they said she has done in the past. Nurses and EMTs said she was fine. Officers said they also found a crack pipe in Cruz’s bra and metal spoon in her purse.

6:48 p.m. – 500 block of Douglas St. NW, Brian Gadson, 34, arrested on warrants for child endangering and violating a protection order. Police responded to an overdose where a woman was unresponsive in the bathtub and revived her with naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug. They later learned she had a protection order against Gadson and he was not supposed to be there. Officers arrested Gadson and said they found heroin in his sock. He pleaded not guilty to violating the protection order.

Sunday, November 5

11:06 p.m. – 2200 block of Jackson St., Deon Rogers, 28, charged with carrying concealed weapons, resisting arrest, having weapons while under disability and driving under suspension. Police responded to shots fired in the area of Jefferson and York streets. They tried to pull over a car parked on the wrong side of the road with its lights on but said it didn’t immediately pull over. Rogers got out of the car and didn’t follow police orders to get back inside, according to a report. Officers said he was holding a gun and wouldn’t drop it. Police said they were able to grab Rogers, wrestle him to the ground and get his gun. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Monday, November 6

8:41 a.m. – A woman reported that a man she has a protection order against has been stalking her and leaving threatening voicemails and texts. She said she found several of her car’s windows broken.

Tuesday, November 7

2:16 p.m. – 2600 block of Youngstown Rd. SE, Donald Allgood, 29, and Chelsea Roe, 24, both arrested on warrants.

10:58 p.m. – 200 block of High St., a sheriff’s deputy said a man walking on the sidewalk suddenly jumped in front of his vehicle and started flailing his arms. The man was yelling obscenities and blaming deputies for letting people who wanted to kill him go free, according to a report. The deputy ordered him to stop but he refused, even walking toward the deputy with clenched fists, the report states. When the deputy pulled out a taser to warn him, he said the man started to cooperate and admitted he had mental disorders, including schizophrenia.

Wednesday, November 8

9:08 a.m. – 2200 block of Atlantic St. NE, police took a report about a 12-year-old student making a threat during the school day on Friday. No one was injured. The student’s parents were notified.

12:20 p.m. – Hazelwood Avenue SE and Clarence Street SE, police responded to reports of shots fired in the area and learned a gunshot victim had been taken to St. Joseph Hospital.

12:20 p.m. – 600 block of Eastland Ave. SE, Dana Russell, 44, charged with disorderly conduct. Officers said they arrived at St. Joseph Hospital for two gunshot victims and saw two families fighting outside. Russell was yelling at ER staff and refused to obey officers, police said. He raised his phone at an officer as if he was going to hit the officer with it, according to a police report. Russell pleaded not guilty to the charge.

4:22 p.m. – Sixth Street SW and Deerfield Avenue SW, Charles Parisi, Jr., 29, of Youngstown, shot and killed while riding a motorcycle. A school bus full of children witnessed the murder.

10:30 p.m. – 1100 block of Palmyra Rd. SW, employees of a corner store said they were robbed by a man who came in throwing items around and threatening them, claiming to have a gun. They said he grabbed two drinks from the cooler and asked for some cigars, then left without paying.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Warren City Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Warren City Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

