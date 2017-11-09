Where is all of the money made from traffic cameras going?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over the past two years, WKBN has introduced you to each city and town in the Valley as they started to use their traffic cameras.

This week, 27 First News went back to each area and investigated where the money from the tickets has gone and if they’ve had a positive or negative effect on drivers.

Each department admitted that they are making money from these tickets.

Police departments get 60 percent of each ticket’s total price while 40 percent of the money goes back to the company that actually owns the cameras and sends you the bill.

Those tickets are at least $100.

Girard has made over $1 million from its traffic cameras, while Youngstown has made about $750,000 a year.

But while the police say they’re making money, they’ve also seen safety on main roads in town improve.

Youngstown Police Chief Robin Lees said they don’t use their traffic cameras every day, but they still notice the cameras are affecting drivers’ awareness.

“The cameras and the psychological effect it has on the drivers, they think there’s this omnipresence out there,” he said. “It has slowed things down, and it, again, has had a very positive effect.”

Youngstown and East Liverpool mainly stick to freeways and school zones for camera use while Girard and Liberty target the main roads in town, too.

