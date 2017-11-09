William C. “Bill” Cipriano Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – William C. “Bill” Cipriano, of Sharon, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday morning, November 9, 2017 at his residence. He was 86.

Mr. Cipriano was born March 29, 1931 in Farrell, a son of Dominic and Victoria (Monaco) Cipriano.

He was a 1949 graduate of Farrell High School and served in the U.S. Army.

He retired as a foreman in 1993 from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant, where he was employed for 43 years.

He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Bill had a talent for fixing things and enjoyed gardening, cooking, especially Sunday dinners and taking the family swimming on the weekends.

A hard worker and great provider, he was a true patriarch to the entire family. Bill never hesitated at an opportunity to help his family, whether it be a friendly conversation, bestowing wisdom and advice or putting his mechanical talents to use fixing things around the families’ homes.

He was a wonderful father and grandfather and often a best friend when it was needed most. His family will be forever grateful for all of his help and guidance throughout the years.

He will be forever missed by his wife of 60 years, the former Agnes Yasechko, whom he married February 9, 1957; three daughters, Debbie Hinkson, Hermitage, Brenda Cipriano, San Diego, California and Gina (Andre) Borowicz, Hermitage; three sons, Bill (Maria) Cipriano, Hermitage and Ron and Anthony Cipriano, both Sharpsville; a brother, Richard (Giovanna) Cipriano, Brookfield, Ohio and eight grandchildren, Jordan Hinkson, Nick and Jenn Cipriano, Daphne and Trevor Borowicz, Everett and Athena Cipriano and stepgrandson, Thomas Hinkson.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Adeline Treftz and three brothers, Andrew, Mike and Don Cipriano.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to Buhl Park Corporation, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.

He loved to take walks in the park and would often say, “this is the best park in the country.”

There will be no calling hours.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 13 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hermitage.

Arrangements by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E State St., Sharon.