YSU President Tressel joins state rep to raise suicide awareness

Over the last seven years, Ohio State Rep. Marlene Anielski sponsored several pieces of legislation to raise awareness and prevent suicide

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown State Jim Tressel at Ohio Statehouse for suicide awareness

COLUMBUS (WKBN) – Youngstown State President Jim Tressel is lending his support to raising awareness about suicide.

Tressel joined Ohio State Representative Marlene Anielski with this year’s campaign.

Over the last seven years, Anielski sponsored several pieces of legislation to raise awareness and prevent suicide. One of those bills resulted in free training opportunities for schools.

“We want to make sure that we have programming, whether it be at the state level, K-12, universities, whatever, for people to know there is someone to reach out,” Tressel said.

“Just talk about it. Get away from the stigma, realize that people are struggling, that we can help them,” Anielski said. “If you just take a moment, you could change somebody’s life.”

Anielski lost her son to suicide in 2010.

Saturday, November 18 is Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

