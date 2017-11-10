Sharpsville stays ahead of Greenville by a point

-
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharpsville and Greenville are facing off in a District 10 Class AA Semifinal matchup. Blue Devil coach Paul Piccirilli is seeking his 200th win all-time.
To begin the second quarter, Sharpsville’s Luke Levis caught a 28-yard touchdown strike from Nick Alexander to take a 7-0 lead. The Blue Devils scoring drive consisted of 7 plays which went for 76 yards.
Greenville opened the second half with a 8-play drive which saw the Trojans convert a fourth down and score six points on a Nate Bell 19-yard pass to Connor Gilfoyle. The extra point sailed wide right. Sharpsville still ahead 7-6.
Scoring Chart
Second Quarter
S – Luke Levis, 28-yard TD catch from Nick Alexander (S 7-0, 10:55)
Third Quarter
G – Connor Gilfoyle, 19-yard TD catch from Nate Bell (S 7-6, 8:30)
