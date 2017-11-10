Ann Duffy Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Ann Duffy, 85, of Youngstown died Friday, November 10, 2017 at Northside Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born November 15, 1931 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Donald and Kathleen (Dailey) Davis and had been a lifelong area resident.

Ann was a 1949 graduate of East High School and had worked as a wrapper for Hathaway Bakery in Youngstown for many years.

She was a member of the Youngstown Maennerchor.

Ann enjoyed Bingo, going to the casino, crocheting and painting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.

Besides her husband of 66 years, Thomas Duffy, whom she married in April of 1951, she leaves two sons, Patrick (Linda) Duffy and Charles (Chris) Duffy, both of Youngstown; two daughters, Kathy (Jerome) Odoguardi of Austintown and Dona Barret (Don) of Liberty; a brother, William Davis in Florida; three sisters, Louise Patrick in Florida, Donna Garchar of Boardman, Ohio and Peggy Gouge of Kenton, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Darrin, Timothy, Christopher and Richard Duffy, Jeff Odoguardi, Amy (Odoguardi) Iacofano and Patrick, Donovan and Grace Barrett. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Catherine Lazar, Janie Davis and Betty Greene, as well as two brothers, James and Donald Davis.

Per Ann’s request, there will be no services of calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences maybesent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, November 13 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.