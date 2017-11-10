Austintown crime activity: Woman reported trespassing admits to heroin in body cavity

Wednesday, November 1

2:58 p.m. – 6000 block of Mahoning Ave., Derreka Clinkscale, 32, of Boardman, arrested and charged with theft, criminal trespass, and possessing criminal tools. Police were called to JC Penney for a possible shoplifter. An employee told police they suspected Clinkscale was trying to shoplift and she had done so before. According to a report, police approached Clinkscale when she exited the restroom. They said her purse, bag, and coat were bulging. Initially, Clinkscale wasn’t cooperative with officers, police said. They were finally able to search her and said she had $365 in clothing items in her bags and waistband.

Thursday, November 2

6:20 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and S. Meridian Rd., Johanan Pandone, 33, of Canfield, arrested and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police pulled Pandone over and when they searched the car, found three hypodermic needles, a burnt spoon with possible heroin residue, and a burnt glass pipe, a report states.



Saturday, November 4

3:24 a.m. – Brockton and Nottingham avenues, Chastiady Warman, 22, of Akron, arrested on a warrant and charged with possessing drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia. Police responded to an accident, where they said Warman told them she crashed her car into a fire hydrant. Officers learned Warman had an active warrant for her arrest. Police searched the car and found a bag with a crystal rock substance and six syringes, according to a report.

5:39 p.m. – 4400 block of New Rd., Jeremy Daviduk, 33, arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Police responded to a car stolen, possibly by Daviduk, from St. Elizabeth’s Hospital. Daviduk wasn’t home when police got to the home but he arrived a short time later in the same car reported as stolen. Police then arrested Daviduk, who said he took the car after being discharged from the hospital because an attendant gave him the keys and he didn’t want to walk home, according to a report.



Sunday, November 5

2:14 a.m. – 1700 block of S. Raccoon Road, Andrew Jones, 25, charged with disorderly conduct. Police found Jones lying face down in the Wedgewood Parking lot with a “pool of drool” underneath his face, according to a report. Jones was unable to talk clearly, stumbled when he walked, and smelled like alcohol, officers said.

Monday, November 6

12:53 p.m. – Mahoning Ave. and SR 46, Maverick Evans, 25, of Lake Milton, arrested on three charges of drug abuse. According to a report, police pulled Evans over in the Walgreens parking lot. Officers searched the car and found marijuana, a marijuana pipe, and two pill bottles.

Tuesday, November 7

3:28 p.m. – 4200 block of Carlisle Ave., Lacey Livermore, 27, arrested and charged with criminal trespass, possession of drugs/drug abuse, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest. A homeowner complained to police, saying Livermore — who had active warrants for her arrest — was in the bathroom. Police forced their way in and arrested her. According to a report, Livermore later admitted at the jail that she had heroin in a body cavity, which police eventually recovered.

5:53 p.m. – Oakwood and N. Meridian avenues, Raymont Ingram, 40, arrested and charged with obstructing official business, resisting arrest, failure to comply, assault on a police officer, tampering with evidence, and trafficking in marijuana. According to a report, police tried to pull over a car that led them on a chase, going as fast as 62 mph. The car eventually sped through a red light and hit several vehicles. The driver, Ingram, then got out of the car and started running away with a black bag in his hand. According to the report, Ingram tossed the bag and an officer caught up to him and tased him. The officer then tackled and arrested Ingram after a brief struggle. Police searched the bag and found marijuana, a marijuana cigarette, an iPhone, and $130 cash.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Austintown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Austintown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.



