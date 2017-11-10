Bound for the Big 10: Lakeview’s Steiner signs with Illinois

Steiner owned a .653 batting average with 40 runs scored as a junior

Lakeview's Avrey Steiner has signed at National Letter of Intent to play college softball at Illinois in the Big Ten Conference.

CORTLAND, Ohio (WIKBN) – Lakeview’s Avrey Steiner has signed a National Letter of Intent to play college softball at the University of Illinois in the Big Ten Conference.

Steiner is a two-time WKBN Diamond Kings winner as a sophomore and junior. She made the signing official at a ceremony at the high school on Friday.

The second-baseman/shortstop verbally committed to the Fighting Illini in February of her sophomore year.

“As soon as I stepped on campus, I knew it was the place for me,” Steiner said. “It felt like the home away from home that I was looking for. It’s just far enough, and it’s just close enough…in the Big Ten. I’m getting great academics and an awesome top-30 program in the nation. So, I can’t wait to step in there and see what I can do.”

Steiner owned a .653 batting average with 40 runs scored as a junior. As a sophomore, she hit .570 with 38 runs scored and batted .606 as a freshman.

The Bulldog standout is a two-time All-State Division II Honorable Mention honoree as a sophomore and junior. In addition, she is a three-time First Team All-Conference and All-County selection, and a two-time All NE District selection.

Steiner was also recruited by Penn State, Syracuse, Coastal Carolina and Charleston Southern.

