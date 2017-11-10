Buzzacco’s 2 TDs spark South Range to 21-14 lead

Related Coverage South Range ousts Crestview; Buzzacco scores 4 TDs

LOUISVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range leads Manchester, 21-14, in the second quarter of a Division V regional semifinal.

The Raiders struck first on Peyton Remish’s 2-yard TD run. But Manchester answered immediately with a 65-yard kickoff return for a TD by AJ Johnson.

South Range regained the lead on Aniello Buzzacco’s 55-yard TD run. Buzzacco later hit Brennan Toy for a 15-yard TD pass.

Manchester cut into that lead late in the second quarter when Jojo France found Ethan Wright for an 18-yard TD pass to make it 21-14.

Read more: Week twelve high school football stories

Important high school football links:

Scores | Standings | Schedules | Big 22