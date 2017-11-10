Canfield leads NDCL 8-6 on Breinz TD run

Related Coverage Breinz, Fiorenza power Canfield past Aurora

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Paul Breinz’s touchdown run has Canfield out to a 8-6 lead against Notre Dame Cathedral Latin in a Division III regional semifinal.

Breinz scored on a 1-yard run in the first quarter. The Cardinals’ extra point was blocked, but their holder caught the ball and ran it in for an 8-0 lead.

NDCL got on the board in the second quarter with Josh Peroni’s 78-yard TD run.

Canfield enters as the top seed and a perfect 11-0.

