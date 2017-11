COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Crestview volleyball standout MacKenzie Daub signed her National Letter of Intent to West Liberty University.

Daub is the Division III District 1 Player of the Year. She was likewise named All-Ohio Second-Team, after earning Third-Team honors in 2016.

The Rebel standout was named an all-conference performer in the OVAC, and holds Crestview’s program record for career kills with 1,044.